‘Playboy’ Playmate Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Little Black Dress At Red Carpet Premiere

Former Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to the world of Instagram. Having already racked up over 8.4 million followers, the buxom bombshell has sent hearts racing and pulses skyrocketing with her sultry and sexy snapshots — which she loves sharing with her followers and fans.

While Pelas is no stranger to posting selfies and personal photos, she isn’t averse to more public snapshots, as evidenced by her most recent share. Taking to the popular social media platform, Lindsey recently shared off a red carpet premiere moment on Instagram, one which is bound to attract the attention of her many adoring fans.

In this particular photo, Lindsey can be seen posing in the center of the frame with a sultry and alluring look on her face. Fashion-wise, it looks like the former Playboy model is keeping things rather simple. Based on the angle of the picture, it doesn’t look like Pelas is rocking any jewelry, rings, or earrings. This isn’t entirely unheard of — in most of her recently posted photos, Lindsey has opted to let her body and her tight figure do the talking. For the most part, she has forgone any extravagant accessories or jewelry, instead choosing to wear a simple pair of stud earrings.

Unsurprisingly, Pelas’ signature platinum blonde locks are on full display, as they flow down her back and across her left shoulder. In terms of her outfit, the model is rocking a tight little black dress, one which is adorned with stripes of flashy gold embroidering. The dress not only hugs Pelas’ taut figure, but it’s barely able to contain her ample assets — with more than a hint of cleavage being shown in the process.

Needless to say, Pelas’ recent Instagram share has proven to be a big hit with her many fans and followers. At the time of this writing, her sultry snapshot has racked up more than 35,000 likes and nearly 500 comments.

While some might be keen on stereotyping the supermodel, Pelas is always working to combat the negative comments that follow her around the internet. As detailed on her official website, Pelas has created her own podcast — one which focuses on bucking stereotypes and social stigmas.

“As an outspoken empath, feminist, and activist, Lindsey amassed over half a million Twitter followers through her witty comebacks and stimulating tweets. Her followers often asked her to create her own podcast show. After successful guest appearances on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Bert Kreischer’s Bertcast and many more, Lindsey produced a podcast of her own called Eyes Up Here. Eyes Up Here is a weekly podcast filled with celebrity guests, thought-provoking questions with a recurring theme on breaking social stereotypes,” Pelas’ bio reads.