‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, January 31: Hope Encourages Liam To Support Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, January 31, states that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) met with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) to deliver the cash for the adoption. She told him that all the money was there, and they talked about family being the most important thing. Reese told her that he would let Florence know that he has the money and that Steffy was now free to leave with the baby, per She Knows Soaps. Taylor was also in a hurry to get home.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) entered the cabin and let Hope (Annika Noelle), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Liam (Scott Clifton) know that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was on the way home with a baby. They discussed the fact that Steffy would now have two daughters and wondered how she would cope. Liam interjected that he would be helping with Kelly, and it was also noted that Taylor and Amelia (Nicola Posener) would also be there to help out with the girls.

Hope said that the news should be celebrated and encouraged Liam to go and spend some time with Kelly and the new baby. She wanted him to go and welcome Kelly’s sister to her new home. At first, Liam did not want to leave his wife, but she insisted that he be there for her. Afterward, Brooke questioned Hope sending Liam away. Hope pointed out that Ridge had always been there for her even though she was only his stepdaughter. She was happy that the baby was being given a second chance with a wonderful mother such as Steffy.

Reese pleads for his daughter's safety as he makes good and pays the money he owes. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CDuLn0Pf1U #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jiRd0URPwY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 31, 2019

Reese handed over the cash to Mr. Thicke (Joey Travolta) who appeared out of nowhere. Reese asked them to leave his daughter alone now that they have the money. Mr. Thicke said that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) would be safe for now. Reese insisted that there would not be a next time, but Mr. Thicke had heard that from too many people before.

Steffy arrived home to balloons, decorations, and a “Welcome Home Baby” sign. In addition, the doting grandmother had the nursery all set up for Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas). Steffy and Taylor talked about the new baby when Liam arrived. Taylor gave them some time alone. Liam held the baby and marveled at her. Steffy told him that they were a family and that he is Phoebe’s father, too.

Little do they know that he is really Baby Phoebe/Beth’s dad. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.