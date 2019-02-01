Janet Jackson Shows Off Bold ‘New’ Look At Age 52

'Velvet Rope' Janet is back.

Janet Jackson is looking fabulous at age 52. In a new social media post, the legendary music icon, who celebrates her next birthday on May 16, told fans she is celebrating the new year with a new look. Jackson posted a photo to Instagram to show off her current wild, curly hairdo, and fans went into a frenzy.

Janet Jackson made her style reveal ahead of a concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The superstar singer posted a second Instagram photo with pal Paula Abdul in which she also rocked the wild, curly hair look at a show at Avalon nightclub in Hollywood.

Janet’s caption about a new look for a new year makes it seem as though she’s reinventing herself, and some fans hope it also means that she has some new music in the works.

But as Yahoo Style notes, while Miss Jackson’s current hairstyle is a departure from the long ponytail she had been recently wearing, it’s still not exactly “new.” Janet’s 2019 look is actually a throwback to the look she made famous when she released her 1997 album The Velvet Rope more than 20 years ago. The album cover featured Miss Jackson with wild, red-hennaed corkscrew curls, and it became one of her most recognizable looks.

Janet Jackson has barely aged since her Velvet Rope days, as can be seen in her new photo below.

Janet Jackson has rocked many gorgeous hair looks over the years. In addition to her cinnamon Velvet Rope ringlets, Janet famously sported an ’80s pouf during her Control tour back in the day. By 1990, Jackson had replaced her “Nasty Boys” hair with a shorter, curly bob, Essence recalls. For the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards, Janet made headlines for her iconic “dookie braids.”

In a 2017 interview with The Root, Cassidy Blaine, one of Jackson’s hairstylists, revealed that the star tries to avoid using a lot of extensions and extra things in her hair and that the key to Jackson’s straight styles is a blowout with a killer dryer. A well-placed wig or faux ponytail is never out of the question for the superstar singer.

Of course, Janet Jackson’s age-defying look is amplified by her youthful wardrobe. When she received the Icon Award at last spring’s Billboard Music Awards, Janet showed up on the red carpet wearing a white tee and a tulle mini-skirt. The new mom, who had her first baby—a son she named Eissa—at age 50, continues to defy the aging odds.