Ariana Grande Teams Up With ‘New Friend’ 2 Chainz For A ‘7 Rings’ Remix

Last month, Ariana Grande released her latest single, “7 Rings,” which is set to appear on her upcoming album Thank U, Next. The song faced backlash as several artists — including 2 Chainz, Princess Nokia, and Soulja Boy — came forward with claims that Grande copied their music on the new track. On Friday, Grande squashed any rumors of bad blood between herself and 2 Chainz when she dropped a remix of “7 Rings” featuring a new verse from the rapper, according to Rolling Stone.

The singer announced the remix via Instagram and Twitter on Friday morning. Grande shared a photo of the remix’s album art — an all-pink trap house with “2 Chainz” and “7 Rings” spray-painted on it — and called the rapper her “new friend.”

“Made a new friend. 7 rings remix out now feat 2 chainz,” she captioned the image.

Grande sings about empowering herself and showering her friends with riches in the new track: “Wearing a ring but not ’cause I’m no Mrs. / Bought matching diamonds for six of my b****es / I’d rather spoil my friends with my riches.”

2 Chainz joins in later, with a few of his own lines about spending money: “My ideas are priceless, I know I’m the nicest / It’s mine, invested/ I spend it on necklace / I got the cash if I don’t get credit.”

The remix’s album artwork is an obvious nod to 2 Chainz’s famous pink trap house in Atlanta, one which is featured on the cover of his album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The rapper painted his home entirely pink — and spray-painted “TRAP” on the side — to promote the album in 2017. Since then, the pink house at 1530 Howell Mill has been a local attraction. It has even transformed into a haunted house, a winter wonderland, an art museum, and more, AJC reported.

Grande’s “7 Rings” music video — one directed by Hannah Lux Davis — featured herself and her friends dancing at a very similar pink house, leading many fans to accuse the singer of ripping off 2 Chainz’s attraction.

The singer was also accused of copying 2 Chainz’s song “Spend It,” as many listeners noted that the “flow” of Grande’s chorus is similar to the 2011 track.

Much like Grande’s house, 2 Chainz’s trap house appeared in his own music videos, such as “Door Swangin.” The rapper called out the singer when “7 Rings” was released, sharing a clip of her music video to Instagram.

“Tryna figure out if I should Big Draco @arianagrande… y’all tell me in the comments #bigdracovibesall2019,” he captioned the video, according to Page Six.

“Big Draco” is a nickname for Soulja Boy, who once accused Drake of stealing his musical style.

Ariana Grande is still under fire from many fans, facing accusations of appropriating black culture with the new single.