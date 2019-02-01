Olivia Culpo Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Black Dress On Instagram

Model and pageant queen Olivia Culpo has proved time and time again that she has an amazing fashion sense, and even recently designed her own collection in partnership with the popular label Express. Her excitement over her latest project is evident, as she’s been frequently modeling some of her pieces on her Instagram account — and did just that today, in a new sizzling snap that her fans went wild for.

In the latest snapshot shared to the former Miss Universe’s Instagram account, Olivia showed off her chic style in a classic little black dress with an asymmetrical cut — one from her Express x Olivia Culpo collection, which she described as “so flattering.” The long-sleeved wardrobe staple featured a plunging neckline that flaunted an ample amount of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s cleavage, while its ruched bottom half hugged her curves perfectly — and showed off her incredibly toned legs.

Olivia explained in the caption of her most recent social media share that she added her own spin on the piece by adding a silver tassel belt, one which accentuated her tiny waist. In keeping with the theme of metallic accents, the 26-year-old beauty rocked a pair of silver pumps to complete the outfit, and carried her belongings around for the evening in a bejeweled disco ball purse. The social media sensation wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek shoulder length blob, and sported a full face of makeup — a look featuring a bright pink lip.

The 3.7 million followers of the brunette beauty’s Instagram account were certainly fans of her sexy look from her latest post, one which accrued nearly 25,000 comments in less than 45 minutes of having been posted. Dozens took to the comments section to offer compliments to the model, with many calling her “gorgeous” and “flawless.”

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, Olivia touched down in Atlanta, Georgia, just last night to attend Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3. As a Patriots fan, she must be very excited about the prospect of her team claiming yet another Super Bowl victory.

The model explained on her blog that the event is one of her favorite times of the year — and when she’s not attending the big game in person, she invites her friends and family over for a party. There, they are served from a delicious menu, one full of amazing snacks. Olivia shared some of her favorite Super Bowl party recipes — including Team Spirit popcorn and Patriot pretzel bites — to her blog as well.

Olivia clearly wants to help her fans “be the MVP” of their own Super Bowl festivities.