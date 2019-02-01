Duane Johnson Accused Of Throwing A Meth-Fueled ‘Death Party’ For Dying Wife

The pair allegedly spent her dying hours smoking meth, having sex, and listening to Quiet Riot.

A Minnesota man allegedly threw a methamphetamine-fueled “death party” for his dying wife, and the two allegedly spent the woman’s final hours having sex, smoking meth, and listening to the ’80s heavy metal band Quiet Riot, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press is reporting.

Duane Arden Johnson, 58, of Searles, Minnesota, is behind bars on suspicion of criminal neglect. However, according to the New York Daily News, Johnson just wanted to let his dying wife live out her final days in the way that she saw fit.

69-year-old Debra Lynn Johnson had been living in a nursing home, dying of an unspecified disease. However, KTLA-TV (Los Angeles) reports that she suffered from mental illness, diabetes, and high blood pressure — and had suffered two heart attacks in the past.

Duane would later tell police that Debra didn’t want to die in the nursing home, instead preferring to die at home. So, she checked herself out and returned home. She also reportedly stopped taking her medications.

According to KSNT-TV (Topeka), Johnson called police at about noon on Thursday to report that his wife had died. When officers arrived, they allegedly found the words “Death Parde God Hell” spray-painted on the front door. Johnson — who was reportedly high on meth — answered the door naked, ran outside, and screamed that his wife was dead. He then ran back inside. Police later located him inside the bathroom — in the bathtub — trying to scrub nonexistent things from his skin.

As for Debra Johnson, her body was found elsewhere in the home, wrapped in a sheet.

The woman had allegedly been dead for several hours by the time Johnson called 911. Johnson reportedly told police that he wrapped her in a sheet “like the Bible told me to do.” He also said that after a day of sex, meth, and listening to Quiet Riot’s 1983 album Metal Health,Debra went into convulsions and died. However, Johnson allegedly waited several hours to call 911, because he wanted to make sure that she was dead.

Police searched the home and allegedly found four rifles, two shotguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition of several varieties — all of which were purportedly stolen.

Johnson has been put behind bars, with his bail being set at $250,000, following his arrest. He faces charges of criminal neglect — for allegedly failing to call 911 for several hours after Debra died — and of receiving stolen property, as regards the reportedly stolen guns and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Debra Johnson’s body has been taken in for an autopsy.