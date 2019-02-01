Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About His Brutal Attack: ‘I’m OK’

Jussie Smollett is opening up about his attack earlier this week, and the outpouring of love that he has received since that time. The Empire star opened up to Essence about the situation, releasing a powerful statement.

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly, I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words,” Smollett said, as he opened his statement.

The Empire star then went on to reveal that he is working closely with the authorities to make sure that the people who assaulted him are brought to justice.

“I still believe that justice will be served,” he stated adding that the racial and “non-gender conforming” attacks are happening to others “daily,” and that his attack should not be looked at as an isolated incident, but open up a much bigger conversation in the country, promising to address the details after he has had some time to “process” what has happened to him.

“Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief, and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jussie Smollett was assaulted by two masked men this week after leaving a Subway restaurant. The men allegedly got the actor’s attention by calling out homophobic and racial slurs, and then proceeded to pour a chemical substance on him, hit him with their hands, and wrap a rope around his neck.

He was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. One of the most shocking parts of the story is that Jussie had reportedly received a threatening letter before the attack.

Inside Edition reported that police have seen security footage from that night and found that two men dressed in black could be persons of interest in the investigation.

The report went on to reveal that Jussie told cops that the assailants wore ski masks over their faces, and used phrases like, “This is MAGA country,” referencing President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make American Great Again.”

Following the attack, Trump spoke out about the incident, calling it “horrible,” and claiming that as far as he is concerned, it “doesn’t get any worse.”

Jussie Smollett has received a ton of love and support from fans, family, and other stars since the incident.