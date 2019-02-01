‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Accused Of Lying About His Virginity After Shocking Photo Surfaces

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is being accused of possibly lying about his virginity. The former football player is making headlines this week after a Snapchat photo that claims he’s been with a woman in the past has surfaced online.

According to a February 1 report by TMZ, Colton Underwood has maintained that he is a virgin, or at least he was before he started his journey as The Bachelor in hopes of finding the women he would marry.

In the photograph, Underwood is noticeably younger, and it has a caption that is NSFW. However, while Colton admits that the photograph is legit, he says that the caption is completely fake, and that someone swiped a former photo of him and added the caption themselves to cause controversy.

As many Snapchat users know, it wouldn’t be hard at all to grab a photo of someone else and add any caption at all before sending it out and/or taking a screenshot of the picture.

The post first started circulating earlier this week and added some intrigue to those who have claimed that they don’t believe Colton’s story about being a virgin before he appeared on the hit ABC dating series.

Sources close to Underwood claim that the photo is fake and that he was definitely a virgin before filming the reality series. Although, his status has yet to be revealed now that he’s wrapped filming on the series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Colton Underwood recently appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and told the talk show host that his fantasy suite dates were by far the most important weeks of the competition and series for him, while Ellen joked that she could understand why.

“I don’t want to take anything too out of context, but fantasy suites week was by far the most pivotal week of the whole entire season,” Underwood stated.

Before The Bachelor premiere, Colton revealed to People Magazine that he knows viewers are going to place a lot on his fantasy suite dates due to the fact that he has been so open about his virginity, which he says he’s not saving for marriage, just for the right person.

“It’s no surprise to me that people are going to view the Fantasy Suites as this big week for me,” Underwood revealed, adding that the show ended up being “more about the private moments” for him than anything else.

Fans can see Colton Underwood as The Bachelor Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.