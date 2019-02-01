Michael Jackson Accused Of Abusing His Pet Chimp Bubbles

One of the world’s most prominent primatologists has accused the late Michael Jackson of abusing his pet chimp Bubbles.

The controversial documentary Finding Neverland was the talk of the town at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It painted the former King of Pop in an extremely bad light with its allegations of child abuse and rape, and now Jackson has also been accused of assaulting his famous chimpanzee.

Bubbles the chimp was once a household name, but he had a rough start to life. He was born in 1983 at a bio-medical laboratory in Texas. Yet at just eight months of age, he was whisked away to a life of riches and glamour, courtesy of Michael Jackson.

Bubbles would fly with his new owner around the world in first-class jets. He was taught to do the moonwalk, dressed in identical outfits to the superstar, went on world tours, appeared on chat shows, and even had a cameo in the singer’s 1987 “Leave Me Alone” video.

Yet his time on the A-list was limited. Jackson soon tired of his chimp. Per a Daily Mail article, during a famous 2003 interview with Martin Bashir, Jackson claimed the chimp had become far “too aggressive” to be kept as a pet any longer.

The writing was on the wall for Bubbles and he was eventually sent to a private sanctuary for apes in Florida, where he still lives to this day as a happy and easy going 35-year-old.

However, during his time with Michael Jackson at the Neverland ranch, it is alleged Bubbles was subjected to a torrent of twisted abuse.

Dame Jane Goodall is one of the world’s foremost primatologists, and she believes that Jackson would routinely punch the poor chimp in the face and kick him in the stomach.

NME reports that despite being perceived as a pampered pet in the eyes of the world, Bubbles was, in fact, an abused animal who was attacked frequently.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Dame Goodall also alleges she once confronted Jackson with her theory that he was being cruel to the chimp and apparently the pop icon lost his temper in a big way.

Dame Goodall explained, “I went to see him and we talked about Bubbles. I ticked him off. Bubbles is still alive and he’s beautiful. But when he was with Michael he was being beaten.”

The ex-husband of La Toya Jackson claims he witnessed firsthand how Jackson would attack the chimp.

“I saw Michael punch Bubbles in the face, and kick him in the stomach.”

Jackson’s family have dismissed all claims of abuse regarding their deceased relative.