‘Southern Charm’ Star JD Madison’s Accuser Opens Up After His Arrest For Sexual Assault

Susan Wall Johnson has been arrested and charged with lying to police about the alleged sexual assault.

The woman who accused Southern Charm star J.D. Madison of rape has herself been charged with making false statements to police, the State is reporting. What’s more, accuser Susan Johnson is, through her attorney, giving her side of the story.

Back in August 2018, as Reality Blurb reported at the time, an unidentified (at the time) woman accused the South Carolina businessman of drugging her with an adulterant in her drink and then sexually assaulting her. Specifically, she says that she and some others were at her home when Madison and some friends turned up. While at home, Madison allegedly drugged the woman’s drink. Then the group went out for drinks at a local bar, and then returned to the woman’s home, where she would later report that she was “not feeling right.”

She also alleged that she woke up to Madison “forcibly raping and sodomizing” her.

Madison was never arrested or charged with any crimes, although another person who was there that night, a local chiropractor named Jay M. Schwartz, was arrested later that night on drug possession charges.

Now, six months later, police are accusing the woman, now identified as Susan Johnson, of not telling the entire story. Specifically, as People reports, she herself has been criminally charged with making a false police report.

Liz and I having fun and keeping hydrated at our favorite spot in downtown Charleston @vidaflochs !! Thanks Joe for the great service! pic.twitter.com/CsA12pP0uC — John David Madison (@JDMadisonSC) August 28, 2018

The evidence on which police are making this claim remains unclear. However, in statements from her attorney Trey Harrell, it seems that police say that “inconsistencies” in her story, as well as texts and phone calls that she later made to friends, point to her having concocted the entire thing.

“Susan does not remember sending any of the messages — or making any of the phone calls — that police are using as ‘evidence’ to dispute her recollection of what happened. And the fact police are charging her based on their ‘belief’ that she lied about what happened is absolutely unconscionable.”

Harrell vows that his client will vigorously fight the charges against her in court, saying that inconsistencies in her recollections and flaws in her memory do not make her a criminal.

He also warns that punishing women who accuse men of sexual misconduct sets a bad precedent.

“Not only is such a charge unfair to my client, it could have a chilling effect on other women who believe they have been similarly victimized.”

J.D. Madison, for his part, has consistently refused to comment on the case, and indeed has refused to provide comment regarding this most recent development in the story.