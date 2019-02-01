Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Cautious About Falling In Love Again, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a brand new approach to dating.

Since getting out of two serious back-to-back relationships, Kardashian is being a little pickier about who she dates and not rushing into things as she has in the past. As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star know, the mother of three dated ex Scott Disick from 2006 to 2015, and many people believe that they got back together briefly in 2016. Then, Kardashian dated Younes Bendjima for about two years.

After that, she was linked to model Luka Sabbat for a brief time but according to Hollywood Life, Kourt is changing her whole approach to dating now. Even though guys are lining up to date Kardashian, and she could basically have her pick of anyone she wants as guys quickly fall under her spell, she’s now doing things differently, according to an insider.

“But Kourtney keeps them all at a distance, which only makes them want her more.”

At one point, the source says that Kourtney would have done anything to have a boyfriend. But, now that mother of three has done a lot of work on herself, she has realized that she doesn’t need to be in a relationship to be happy, and she doesn’t want to lose sight of that.

“That’s not to say she doesn’t want to fall in love again, she does, but she is just very, very cautious,” the source shares. “If a guy wants to get into her heart, he will have to prove himself over a very long time period because nothing about Kourtney is easy and she is proud of that.”

And another thing that is stopping Kourtney from giving her heart away too soon is due to the fact that she is a celebrity. Once the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does begin dating again, she knows the media will be all over it. Privacy has become more important to Kardashian recently, and she wants to try and keep her relationships under wraps for a while.

The insider shares that she is now taking her sister Kendall Jenner’s approach to dating and keeping it under the radar. The reality star realizes that the public could put pressure on her dating life, and it’s not very healthy to go through a relationship so publicly.

“Kourtney always applauds and admires how Kendall has been able to keep so much of her life totally off the show and almost totally top secret,” the source shares.

It’s only a matter of time until we see how long Kourtney can keep her next relationship under wraps.