Kim Kardashian Celebrates Niece Stormi’s First Birthday With A Sweet Instagram Post

The proud aunt shared an adorable snap of baby Stormi and her cousin Chicago.

It’s hard to believe it’s been a full year since Kylie Jenner’s daughter baby Stormi was born, but you can be sure the Kardashian-Jenner clan is going all out for the celebration. Proud aunt Kim Kardashian was one of the first to begin the celebration, sharing a sweet shot of her youngest sister’s child alongside her own daughter, baby Chicago.

The photo appears to have been taken in Kardashian’s luxurious home; although the reality star and husband Kanye West don’t allow Keeping Up With The Kardashians to be filmed where they live, they’ve given fans several sneak-peeks into their multi-million dollar estate. And while the home is tastefully decorated in a series of neutral shades, the real focus is the two adorable baby girls – Chicago and Stormi.

The two are in matching pink and white play stations, outfitted with an assortment of fun toy to keep them occupied. Chicago has her hair tied back into two tiny pigtails and is wearing a grey playsuit. As for the birthday girl herself, Stormi has a pink bow in her dark hair that matches her ruffly pink shorts. A pair of cute white sneakers completed the look.

Although Friday marks Stormi’s official birthday, it hasn’t even been a year since the public learned about the tiny tot’s existence. Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, famously kept the reality star’s pregnancy under wraps the entire time — and only revealed Stormi had been born four days after she came into the world.

Kardashian wasn’t the only family member to wish Stormi a very happy birthday. Momager Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Friday morning as well to wish her granddaughter a very happy birthday.

In her post, Jenner shared a series of pictures featuring Stormi and her mother, Kylie Jenner. Most of the images come from previous social media posts, and feature fan favorites of the mother and daughter.

In one picture in the collection, Jenner and Stormi are sitting on a boat enjoying some quality rest and relaxation. While baby Stormi is going all natural in the shot, Jenner looks as photo-ready as ever. She wears her hair in soft dark waves around her face and a natural lip. She wears a low-cut black top that shows off her enviable figure, and seems entirely relaxed and at ease alongside her daughter.

Besides celebrating Stormi’s first birthday, this weekend has another major event in the lives of Jenner and her family — boyfriend Travis Scott will be performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.