Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Barely-There Pink Bikini On Instagram

Social media sensation Tammy Hembrow has been enjoying some beautiful Australian summer days over the last few weeks and has made sure to document them with a couple sizzling shots on her widely-followed Instagram account. The blonde bombshell did just that today with another steamy snap that sent her fans wild.

In Tammy’s latest social media post, shared to her account on Friday, February 1, the Instagram model looked like a tanned goddess as she sat on the edge of a lounge chair, which was likely placed close to the luxurious pool she’s frequently pictured in. The Australian mother-of-two turned up the heat to the already hot summer day in a bright pink string bikini that left little to the imagination.

The 24-year-old put on a busty display in the sexy snap as she adjusted her swimwear’s skimpy triangle style top that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage. Her barely-there thong bikini bottom sat high on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and showcase her curvy booty and toned legs. Tammy added a little bit of bling to her ensemble with a delicate gold necklace and wore her signature blonde tresses in a sleek bun. Despite likely spending some time in the water, the model still sported a full face of makeup that included a thick coat of mascara and a light pink lip to match her bold bathing suit.

Tammy’s 9.2 million Instagram followers loved her new pool day snapshot, which had accrued more than 250,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live. The comment section was also filled with hundreds of compliments for the Australian stunner.

“You look so good in pink!” wrote one fan of the fitness instructor, while another said she was “so stunning.”

“Oh my God, first, this swimsuit is beautiful, secondly, it suits you perfectly, and in addition, you are very pretty, I love it,” said a third.

As if the post to her feed wasn’t enough, the Kardashian-Jenner family friend sent hearts racing even more with another sexy post to her Instagram story, in which she rocked yet another risque ensemble. In the short clip, Tammy showed some serious skin in a white bikini set that did her nothing but favors as it flaunted her insane figure and put her derriere on full display. She followed the video up with one more post of her lounging on a stack of pillows wearing a black sports bra that put her flat midsection on display, while her long, platinum blonde hair cascaded down over her shoulders.