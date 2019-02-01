Rita Ora Goes For Gold In Sultry New Instagram Post

The singer was radiant in white to promote her new partnership with Escada.

Rita Ora put on a ravishing display on Instagram Friday morning. The singer struck a pose to promote her new campaign with Escada, and her 14.4 million Instagram followers were quick to show their love for her glamorous look.

In the photo, Ora is posed with her arms crossed over a large gold heart, which is the iconic centerpiece for Escada’s line of bags. She’s wearing a chic, slightly puffy white jacket that makes for a rather dramatic look. Ora’s blonde air is tied up in a ponytail, with tendrils framing her face. her skin is flawless, and the light contouring she wore to highlight her cheekbones is also visible. Ora’s brows are perfectly sculpted, and she’s finished off the look with a splash of intense red lipstick.

Ora’s accessories stick with the chic, clean theme of the rest of her attire. She wears a pair of large hanging diamond earrings and a large diamond ring on one finger. Her nail polish is the same red shade as her lips, giving her a look that’s elegant and dramatic in equal turns.

While Ora may look breathtaking in the photo, she’s not really the focus of the post. According to her caption, the singer is plugging her collection with the clothing brand Escada – and she’s excited for their collaboration to begin. The German clothing line tagged the singer to be its new brand ambassador earlier this month, and the singer is all too eager to start showing off her fashion flair.

“Escada was a brand that I grew up with, I remember seeing their campaigns as a child and thinking the women look so powerful yet relatable. The brand has always championed the message of designing for a woman by a woman,” Ora told WWD in an exclusive interview.

Ora has even customized Escada’s beloved Heart bag, taking the item and giving it her own fun spin. The singer chose a bright, bold red for her bag, which will be available for purchase on March 26.

Ora also appears in several ads wearing the brand’s luxury looks, which have a distinctly 1980s vibe. In one image, Ora is seen wearing a black short jacket and fitted black pants, accessorized with a gold belt buckle and brightly colored Escada bag. The jacket is low-cut, and the outfit is finished off with a chunky gold necklace. It’s a look that’s striking, chic, and totally unexpected – making it the perfect pairing for Rita Ora.

Ora will promote for Escada through their 2019 spring collection. The collection is available online and in stores now.