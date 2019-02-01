Christina Aguilera Denies Trying To Punch Pink: ‘I Have A Love Memory’

In 2017, Pink claimed during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show that Christina Aguilera once tried to punch her in a nightclub. Aguilera, however, has a very different recollection of the evening. During her own appearance on WWHL on Thursday evening, the “Fall in Line” singer insisted that she never took a swing at Pink–but she did try to kiss her.

The topic came up during a round of “Plead the Fifth” in which Cohen asks his guest three questions and the guest can choose to pass on only one of them, according to Entertainment Tonight. Cohen asked Aguilera about her version of the encounter.

“I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played Spin the Bottle. I have a love memory!” the singer recalled. “Look at her, look at me. I wouldn’t swing on her. She could beat my a** are you kidding me? She could really beat my a** then!”

Aguilera said she leaned in for a kiss as part of the Spin the Bottle game, but Pink threw her hands over her face to reject it.

“I was excited about a kiss. I was like, ‘Oh, kissin’ all’s good!’ She put her hand up like this and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright,'” the singer continued with pouted lips.

During Pink’s appearance on the talk show, she was asked about her former alleged feud with Aguilera, as they had reportedly made amends at the time, according to the Wrap. The “Beautiful Trauma” singer explained that she and Aguilera did not get along at first because they are “very different.”

“I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal,” Pink noted as one example.

She then revealed that Aguilera did try to hit her once, but Pink thought it was “hilarious.”

Pink later mentioned during “Plead the Fifth” that she and Aguilera met again during The Voice and the two reconciled, noting that they had both grown older and more mature.

Aguilera agreed that the two did have differences in the past. In particular, the singer recalled their collaboration for the “Lady Marmalade” music video in 2001, People reported. Aguilera admitted that she had been intimated by Pink at the time because the pop star had been heckling Aguilera during filming. However, Aguilera has since come to realize that Pink has changed.

In fact, the two singers even complimented one another during their appearances. Pink called Aguilera “talented” and “sweet,” while Aguilera said that Pink is “phenomenal.”

