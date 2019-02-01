‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Billy And Victoria Make Up

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 4 bring another stab at family harmony for Abby and Mia. Plus, Victor learns more about a dangerous plan and Billy and Victoria make up.

Once again, Abby (Melissa Ordway) makes nice with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) for the sake of the family, according to She Knows Soaps. Now that Abby is engaged to Arturo (Jason Canela), Mia will be her sister-in-law soon if the happy couple ends up making it down the aisle. Recently, Abby stopped by Mia’s apartment and gave her flowers and a massive apology for Arturo stepping on Mia and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) vow renewal ceremony with his proposal. Since then, Mia has pouted. However, the Inquisitr reported that Mia also fantasized about cutting off Abby’s blonde locks and possibly even more. Abby could be in danger if Mia ends up going off the deep end.

However, until she knows otherwise, Abby will continue her attempts to win Mia over even if she’s not particularly fond of Rey’s wife. Given the awkwardness on Abby’s Newman side of the family with Victor (Eric Braeden) and his prenup and Arturo and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) affair last year, putting up with what Abby thinks is jealousy from Mia should be no big deal.

Victor learns of a dangerous plan. The Newmans are under attack, and Victor is home, but he’s also under house arrest, which limits what he can do to protect his family. Nikki is on the verge of confessing that she murdered J.T. to keep Victor from taking the fall, and he’s working to keep her from doing that. Because of his limited ability being confined to the Ranch, Victor must rely on Nick (Joshua Morrow) and his security team to help him keep everybody he cares about safe, which is a tall task for The Mustache.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) make up after their extreme worry over Katie’s disappearance. The shock of Katie briefly going missing ended up making both parents realize that life is short, and there’s no reason to spend it at odds. Plus, if they truly make up and push forward with their reunion, then Billy will also get the added benefit of spending more time with his children.

It looks like they were able to put off Victoria kissing Cane (Daniel Goddard) multiple times, as well as Billy’s attempt to get back together with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) – at least for now. Perhaps, this time the couple is well on its way to a happily ever after.