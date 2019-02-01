Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Booty In Latex Bodysuit On Instagram

Ashley Graham is a pretty big deal. This week, Love magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a sexy snapshot of the plus-size model rocking a latex bodysuit that puts her booty front and center.

In the caption of the sultry post, the magazine included a quote in which the 31-year-old model talks about her big and bold personality. In the photo, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is featured rocking a black high-cut one-piece that accentuates the model’s famous curves. Graham’s long-sleeved bodysuit, which has a ruffled neckline, was paired with a matching latex cap and black pumps to complete her 1970s-inspired outfit.

Graham is wearing a creative winged makeup on her eye that reaches up all the way to her hairline in a style reminiscent of the glam-rock era. The model is posing in a black-and-white checkered room that perfectly matches the aesthetics of the shot. Graham has her side toward the camera as she looks at the onlooker over her shoulder with her mouth slightly open in a seductive way.

Graham is posing with her hands on her thighs as she flexes her thighs, in a pose that accentuates her killer curves, particularly her booty and legs. The photo of Graham appears in Love magazine’s 20.5 issue, which came out this month.

The photo, which the magazine shared with its 1.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,500 likes and more than 40 comments within a few days of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the magazine took to the comments section to share their admiration for Graham’s beauty and fierceness.

“Look at this beauty,” one user wrote, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

“Them [sic] are Some Pretty Big Goals Mama,” another one chimed in.

Earlier this week, Graham jetted off to Dubai to inaugurate Marina Rinaldi’s first store in the city, as Vogue India pointed out. Graham has been designing capsule collections for the size-inclusive Italian luxury fashion label, and so it made sense that the body positivity activist was the one to mark the event at the Dubai Mall.

“I have been on every diet. There were times when people in the industry told me to lose weight. I realized that when you say, ‘Screw you, I am going to be me,’ then the same people turn around and say, ‘We like you the way you are’. No one has ownership over my body but me,” Graham said, as quoted by Vogue.