Alex Rodriguez Shares Private FaceTime Call With Jennifer Lopez On Instagram

A-Rod gave fans a peek at a sweet conversation he had with girlfriend JLo.

Alex Rodriguez let fans in on a private FaceTime call he shared with Jennifer Lopez this week. The former baseball star gave his followers a look at a sweet chat he and JLo had this week, as they both celebrated making it to the end of their much-publicized 10-day challenge, which involved going a whole 10 days without sugar or carbs.

Per a report from Women’s Health, A-Rod showed fans how he and Jennifer celebrated making it to the end of the pretty grueling diet by posting a screenshot to Instagram Stories on January 30 that showed them chatting together. The Instagram Stories post showed Jennifer rocking a white turtleneck sweater with her hair up in a tight ponytail as she caught up with her man, while Alex smiled from ear to ear as they chatted while sporting a simple grey t-shirt.

The athlete then shared how proud he was of himself and his girlfriend as he shared the glimpse at their private conversation with the world.

“@JLo we did it,” Rodriguez wrote alongside the snap he shared online.

The dad of two then wrote the word “Mood” with the emoji showing two hands up in the air before adding, “When the #10DayChallenge is finally up.”

The site reported that Alex also addressed his followers in another video posted to the social media site where he confirmed that he and the “Dinero” singer had both made it through together.

“Hey everybody, I’m so excited this 10-day challenge is over, no sugar no carbs,” he told fans while he appeared to be taking a flight on a private jet. “For all of you that finished the 10-day challenge, congrats… and if you’re a few days behind, keep going strong.”

As reported by Daily Mail, Lopez previously confirmed this week that they’d completed the challenge with a video shared on her own social media.

In her own Instagram Stories video, the singer and actress admitted that she and Alex both “struggled through” the healthy challenge but made it there in the end.

“Anyone who has stuck with us through the 10-day challenge, congratulations,” she said.

The mom of twins even admitted that she’d be willing to try going without sugar and carbs all over again.

“Maybe we’ll stop for a few days and then get back on it, and some of you can join me for the second round,” Lopez said.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer also revealed her excitement just before completing the challenge. She uploaded a photo of her amazing abs on her own Instagram account on day nine, which caught the attention not only of A-Rod but also of her former boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rapper – who dated Lopez between 1999 and 2001 – wrote “OMG” with an emoji with hearts for eyes, while Rodriguez added, “Lucky me.”