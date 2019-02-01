‘Jersey Shore’ Deena Cortese Says She Is Learning To ‘Function On No Sleep’

Motherhood is hard, but it’s hard to really fathom the struggles of raising a baby until you are in the situation and Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese is figuring that out. According to E! News, the new mom recently opened up about the struggles of motherhood and revealed that she is learning to “function on no sleep.”

Deena opened up about the struggles on her Instagram post, saying in the comments, “I’m def starting to learn how to function on no sleep. has been getting better at night but it’s still been a struggle.. been almost 4 weeks and we’re just starting to get into a decent routine.”

She also talked about sleep and revealed she “never understood” why people told her to sleep when she was pregnant, saying, “motherhood is def harder then I expected and I never understood ppl telling me while pregnant to get sleep now lol bc while pregnant I thought I wasn’t getting good sleep but it’s all so worth it.”

The Jersey Shore star gave birth to her son Christopher John last month. She chose her son’s middle name to honor her late father who passed in 2016. She posted a video of her baby boy on Instagram and in the caption, she mentions that she sees “so much” of her father in her son.

Pictured below is an Instagram photo of Deena with her baby boy.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Deena gave birth to her baby boy on January 5 and took to social media to tell her fans. She revealed that her baby boy was 6 pounds and 8.5 ounces at birth. Prior to that, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July 2018. At the time, she revealed some of her pregnancy cravings, which included ice cream and cinnamon rolls.

Deena is best known for appearing on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore. Although the show premiered in 2009, Deena did not join the cast until Season 3. She stayed on the show until it ended in 2012. She recently reunited with her castmates for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show has already had two seasons and will reportedly return for a third this summer.

Deena is not the only Jersey Shore star to have children. Her co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has two children, a boy and a girl, and is currently pregnant with her third. Her other co-star JWoww also has two children while DJ Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz Magro each have one child.