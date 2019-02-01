A Banking Accident Leaves One Lucky Teenager An Accidental Millionaire

‘He thought all his birthdays had came at once. It’s mad.’

Imagine checking your bank account one fine morning to see if you’ve got enough of the folding stuff to keep the wolf from the door for another week, only to find some benevolent soul has made you a millionaire.

It’s the stuff of dreams, right? Wrong! For one British teenager, it became a reality. Here’s the rub. It didn’t last all that long.

The Mirror reports that when Irish teenager Dane Gillespie went online to see if a check he was expecting from his grandmother had been deposited. It had, but instead of finding the anticipated $8,900 check sitting pretty in his bank account, he found something a little bit more significant.

Dane was staggered to find an impressive total of $8.9 million waiting for him instead.

Beside himself in disbelief, the Belfast Met student took a screenshot of his sizzling statement and sent it to his mom to check if he was reading it right.

She confirmed that on paper he was indeed a multi-millionaire. Realizing he wasn’t dreaming or deluded, Dane began to make big plans about how he was going to spend his dollar.

Dane’s mom revealed that no one in the family could believe it and explained, “he got a check from his grandmother for $8,900 the previous week and was waiting for it to clear. I said to him that very morning, ‘that check should be cleared in your savings’ and he went ‘right.'”

When Dane finally found out he was wealthy beyond his means or measure, he began to excitedly tell his flabbergasted mom that he was going to order a Porsche straight away to celebrate his unexpected windfall.

As moms have a habit of doing, Dane’s parent advised caution and warned, “don’t be daft, that’s not our money, we need to get this sorted.”

As it transpires they needn’t have worried. The bank soon realized their error and keen to rectify it, plucked the excess money from Dane’s account like a golden egg they’d carelessly mislaid.

Dane’s mom reflected how crazy it was that her 18-year-old son was a millionaire for a day and remains grateful she didn’t give him the green light to go on a spending spree because he would have landed himself in deep water when it came to paying it back.