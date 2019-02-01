Top 10 Hottest Pictures Of Harry Styles On Instagram

Happy birthday, Harry Styles!

Harry Styles is a major heartthrob. The “Sign of the Times” singer appears to have all the right qualities to impress the ladies — talent, charisma, a hot body, and a chiseled face that can push people to extreme gestures of devotion (seriously, read on and find out).

The former One Direction member has always had a unique sense of style, which has made him stand out among the other band members — Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, the latter of whom was the first to leave the group.

One can easily see Harry Styles becoming an object of infatuation for his fans — as well as for other artists. One particular singer even went to extreme lengths to show her admiration for the long-haired heartthrob, as reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week. New Zealand singer Kelsy Karter was so committed to getting Styles’ attention that she reportedly got his face tattooed where everyone could see it — right on her cheek.

Although Karter has recently come forth to reveal that her Harry Styles face tattoo was a PR stunt, this doesn’t take away from the fact that the One Direction golden boy is more than capable of inspiring great passion.

The talented singer — who is turning 25-years-old today — has more than 24 million followers on his Instagram account. His fans regularly check in to see what the artist has been up to — and to gush over his stylish good looks.

Here are the top 10 hottest photos of Harry Styles on his own Instagram page:

Sexy Brooding

This photo, taken during his trip to Sacramento for the “Harry Styles — Live On Tour” mega-concert in 2018, shows a deeper, more profound side of the artist that makes him all the more sexy and desirable. The photo was also posted by Styles on Twitter, with one fan taking the time to tweet what everyone else was already thinking.

“This is a FAMILY show….Or is it?” @1DsAvenger wrote on Twitter.

Smoldering In Black

While Harry Styles can definitely pull off any type of look, the singer looks incredibly hot in this photo from his Boston gig last summer, also part of the “Harry Styles — Live On Tour” mania. The all-black ensemble and unbuttoned shirt made fans flock to his Instagram page to see the hot snapshot, which garnered more than 1.6 million likes.

Rhapsody In Blue

Nashville certainly got the blues once the “Harry Styles — Live On Tour” frenzy moved on from the Tennessee capital and onto the next venue. This photo from his 2018 performance shows the artist packing some serious muscle and delivering a lot of passion on stage.

Ever The Rebel

Harry Styles let out his fun, wild side in a gorgeous snap taken in Atlanta, where the “Live On Tour” caravan made a pit-stop in June of 2018.

From Mexico, With Love

Harry Styles posted a very sweet photo from his Mexico concert last year, in which he blows a loving kiss at the audience. While the photo is certainly endearing, one can’t help but notice his bared chest — a sight that surely sent tingles rippling through the crowd that night.

Bare-Chested Again

Another photo from Mexico posted by Harry Styles on his Instagram page gives fans a better look at his chiseled chest and his sexy figure.

Hot Ink

This hot photo offers a rare glimpse at what Harry Styles looks like without a shirt on. The sexy snap showcases some of the artist’s many tattoos, giving him a true “bad boy” look.

Flawless Style

This photo of Harry Styles melted a lot of hearts, getting close to 2 million likes on Instagram. The singer made a very dapper appearance on stage in Houston, looking manlier than ever in a black shirt and white trouser combo.

Princely In Purple

Harry Styles looks absolutely dashing in this purple suit, which channels the iconic purple outfits of pop legend Prince.

Royal In Leopard Print

Not many men can don a leopard-print attire and still look good. Harry Styles definitely rocked this leopard-print look, which – in his case – oozed masculinity and self-confidence.