‘The Bachelor’s’ Colton Underwood Reveals What Happened During ‘Pivotal’ Fantasy Suite Dates

Colton - aka 'The Virgin Bachelor' - is getting candid about his overnight dates.

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is opening up about his all-important Fantasy Suite dates. Per Too Fab, the reality star – who’s made no secret of the fact that he’s a virgin – spoke candidly about his overnight dates on the ABC dating show during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, describing them as being “pivotal.”

Underwood – who’s often been referred to as “The Virgin Bachelor” by fans of the show – was pressed by the daytime talk show host as to what exactly went down during the overnight hotel room stays after it was revealed that she’d jokingly sent him a selection of board games to pass the time with his final contestants in the hotel suite.

However, while appearing on the show set to air on February 1, Colton admitted that he didn’t exactly get around to playing many games of Monopoly with his final women.

“Thank you for sending me the games, by the way, but unfortunately we didn’t get to board games,” he joked.

The Bachelor star then teased what did happen with the women, noting that the infamous Fantasy Suite week was pretty “important” for him.

“I don’t want to take anything too out of context,” Colton said during his appearance on the daytime talk show, “but fantasy suites week was by far the most pivotal week of the whole entire season.”

“Oh, I’ll bet,” Ellen teased, to which Colton coyly responded as he teased what really went down.

“It was. It was a very important week.”

DeGeneres then joked, “yeah, I bet it was” before revealing that she thinks his final two contestants will be Cassie and Caelynn, though Underwood wasn’t ready to admit if she was correct in her prediction.

The Season 23 Bachelor previously opened up about the Fantasy Suite dates earlier this month while chatting to People ahead of the big premiere episode.

“It’s no surprise to me that people are going to view the Fantasy Suites as this big week for me,” Underwood shared at the time but admitted that despite people’s perceptions, that stage of the competition was really “more about the private moments” for him than anything else.

The reality star also admitted at the time that he never intended his virginity to play such a big part in his appearance on the reality dating show after he revealed the information about himself while appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette last year.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Colton told the site that he actually had “no plans” to share that information on the series and only opened up because he wanted Becca to know as they grew closer.

“I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal,” he said, “but obviously, a lot of people latched onto that.”

Season 23 of The Bachelor airs on ABC on Monday nights.