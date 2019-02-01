‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards Was Only Sober For One Week After 2018 Rehab Stint, Per ‘Radar Online’

He was struggling before his arrest.

Ryan Edwards was struggling with his sobriety prior to his arrest earlier this month.

Although the Teen Mom OG dad attended a 90-day treatment program at the end of last year, he was reportedly sober for just one week in the months that followed his trip to rehab.

“He was good for about a week then went back to hanging out with the same people that do drugs and go out in all the bars,” a source explained to Radar Online on February 1. “He wasn’t any better since he got out of rehab.”

Edwards checked into rehab at the end of last summer and unfortunately missed the birth of his second son, Jagger Ryan, who wife Mackenzie Standifer gave birth to in October. Then, after he returned home, his wife shared a number of family photos of them together with their kids which seemed to suggest all was well at home.

Sadly, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“[Ryan] fell right back into it. The sad thing about our town is that you can go to rehab, but those same people are still here doing the same stuff,” the insider explained.

Earlier this month, Edwards made headlines after he was taken into custody for allegedly walking out on a bar tab after ordering six Jack Daniels beverages. At the same time, he reportedly broke probation on a drug charge from 2017.

Below is one of the happy photos Mackenzie Standifer shared of herself and her husband after his 2018 stint in rehab.

According to Radar Online, Maci Bookout, who shares a 10-year-old son with Ryan Edwards, was “not surprised” by his latest arrest and is actually glad that he will be staying behind bars until April.

“She’s more relieved because at least he’s not out acting like a fool. This will give him more time to detox,” their insider explained.

Earlier this month, the Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed Teen Mom OG has been renewed for a new season, which is expected to air on MTV at some point later this year. However, when it comes to the roles of Edwards and Standifer, it remains unclear whether they will be included or not.

As fans of the series will recall, Edwards and Standifer announced in July of last year that they would not be appearing on the most recently aired season of the show because the network didn’t want to feature his story of recovery.