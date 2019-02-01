‘Empire’ Source Reveals If Jussie Smollett Will Return To The Show After Vicious Attack, Per ‘ET’

An 'Empire' insider is opening up about Jussie's plans to return to work, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

Jussie Smollett was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago earlier this week, but he has no plans to let the people who attacked him stop him from living his life. According to a January 31 report from Entertainment Tonight, Empire actor Jussie is staying strong and will soon be heading back to work following the incident. He could potentially be back in the public eye as early as February 2 after being released from the hospital.

According to an Empire source who spoke out to the outlet, Jussie will be returning to the show in his role of Jamal Lyon once filming resumes.

“As of now, Jussie plans to return to work when filming for his role picks up again,” the insider revealed, shortly after the Inquisitr reported that filming for the Fox series was temporarily shut down due to the freezing temperatures gripping Chicago – where the show is filmed – right now.

They added that the halt on filming due to inclement weather has allowed Smollett to take a little “time to process everything that happened” to him.

But while it could be a few more days until work on the show picks back up on the drama, Jussie could actually be back in the spotlight a little sooner that that after being hospitalized following the brutal attack.

ET reports that the Empire star currently has no plans to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood on February 2 after the insider described him as being so “strong.”

“Jussie is planning to perform a musical show this weekend in L.A.,” the source said. “He knows that what happened to him is unfortunate, but he’s not going to let it get the best of him.”

They then added that Smollett is “a fighter” and won’t be slowing down his busy schedule. “[He] will push through this, like everything else he has fought through in his life.”

As confirmed by CNN, the talented Empire actor was attacked by two people in Chicago on January 29 who allegedly shouted both homophobic and racial slurs at him.

Police also claimed that the attackers wrapped a rope around his neck and even poured a chemical substance on him, which resulted in the actor being hospitalized for his injuries.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The Guardian described the horrific incident as a “MAGA hate crime” and claimed that the attackers allegedly told him “This is Maga country” as they abused him.

As the Inquisitr shared, a number of celebrities have condemned the attack against Smollett, sharing messages of support for the actor across social media. Just some of the huge names to speak out in support include John Legend, Ariana Grande, and several of the star’s Empire castmates including his on-screen parents Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson.