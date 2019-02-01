Christina Aguilera Hints At Possible Super Bowl Performance With Maroon 5

Xtina didn't say no when asked if she will joining pal Adam Levine and his band on the Super Bowl stage.

Christina Aguilera didn’t say yes—but she definitely didn’t say no—to a possible Super Bowl appearance with Maroon 5.

The former Voice coach laughed nervously when asked if she will make a surprise cameo at the high-profile halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams. Aguilera was put on the spot about the prospect by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and her reaction was interesting, to say the least.

After the Bravo host asked Aguilera if she has any plans to “[join] Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl to do a little ‘Moves Like Jagger,'” the singer coyly sipped her drink and giggled as she said, “Plead the Fifth.”

Interestingly, Andy Cohen’s question about the Super Bowl wasn’t even part of his usual “Plead the Fifth” game, so Christina’s coy response sure makes it seem like she’s hiding something regarding a possible reunion with her longtime pal Adam Levine, whom she previously worked with on NBC’s The Voice.

Christina Aguilera’s first-ever sit down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live comes ahead of her recently announced Las Vegas residency, The Xperience.

Of course, if Aguilera does show up at the Super Bowl, she may face backlash amid the NFL’s controversy with free agent Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines last year for his “take a knee” protest during the national anthem. Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5 have already dealt with some backlash over agreeing to perform at the 2019 halftime show amid criticism of the NFL for its treatment of Kaepernick. Furthermore, the league even announced the cancellation of the customary pre-Super Bowl press conference with the halftime performers.

In the band’s only scheduled sit-down ahead of the Super Bowl, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier the band “expected” controversy over their decision to sing at the Super Bowl.

“I’m not in the right profession if I can’t handle a little bit of controversy,” Levine said, per NBC News. “It’s what it is. We expected it. We’d like to move on from it and speak through the music.”

Every year there seems to be buzz about potential surprise Super Bowl performers. Last year, fans were hoping to see Janet Jackson reunite on the Super Bowl stage with Justin Timberlake nearly 15 years after they made headlines for Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during their performance at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. Both Timberlake and Jackson denied a reunion up front, but that didn’t stop fans who were hoping to see a re-do with the two superstars.

You can see Christina Aguilera’s interesting response to Andy Cohen’s Super Bowl question in the Watch What Happens Live clip below.