Shanina Shaik Puts Bare Derriere On Display In Nude Snapshot

The Victoria Secret model left little to the imagination in her latest sultry snap.

As her 1.6 million Instagram followers know too well, Victoria Secret model Shanina Shaik isn’t afraid to show some skin.

In fact, it was just a few days ago that the Inquisitr reported the Australian native model had taken to Instagram to share a racy black and white photo as she rocked nothing but her birthday suit.

Just yesterday, Shaik took to Instagram once again to share a similar but more revealing nude photo of herself that was presumably taken at the same time as the photo from a few days ago.

Her most recent Instagram snap features the brunette bombshell lying naked on her stomach in shallow water with one of her arms disappearing into the water while using her other to rest her head.

With a seductive gaze on her face, this photo is zoomed out a bit more than the previously shared photo allowing the model to flaunt her curvy bare bottom for the camera.

In the sultry black and white photo, Shaik’s dark slick backed tresses appears damp as if she has recently gone for a swim. Shanina has also updated her Instagram profile picture to feature one of her nude black and white snaps.

While difficult to tell from a black and white photo, the model appeared to keep things simple in the cosmetic department while showcasing her well-defined cheekbones.

Posted just yesterday, her massive Instagram following wasted no time letting the model know how much they liked the photo as they showered it with just shy of 40,000 likes and over 330 comments.

The comment section quickly filled with followers posting fire and heart faced emoticons as some struggled to express how much they liked the nude photo.

“Beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and other single word complements also poured into the comment section. For the most part, there weren’t too many longer comments as a few even blatantly commented with the word “speechless.”

According to The Daily Mail, Shanina Shaik recently sizzled with clothing on as well as she rocked an off-the-shoulder black blazer dress while hosting the American Australian Arts Awards in New York City. Donning a high pony tail, the model paired her form-flattering dress with a light lip gloss and some darker eye make-up.

As The Daily Mail reminds us, Shaik’s explosive figure comes at a cost as the model recently opened up about her commitment to drinking celery juice to assist in maintaining her slender frame.

“It’s rich in vitamins, a known anti-inflammatory, gut friendly (no bloating) and [good] for digestion and skin,” she revealed as she explained her decision to commit to drinking celery juice.