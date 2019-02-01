Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt To Launch New Wine Together Amid Heated Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may be embroiled in a custody battle for months now, but that clearly doesn’t stop business from carrying on.

The former power couple’s winery, Miraval, is set to release a second rosé, Studio By Miraval, next month. Their estate, which is located in the south of France, was once a recording site, so the title of the new wine is a tribute to Miraval’s past.

“A new wine shows their shared, continuing commitment to the estate. And the name ‘Studio’ is their way of recognizing the property’s musical roots,” an insider told People.

It’s also been reported that, despite his hectic schedule, Pitt was very invested in the creative process behind the new rosé, which will be available on March 5, and took part in September’s harvest season. The Hollywood hunk and his ex are said to want to keep Chateau Miraval as they see it as an investment for their kids, who may even want to take over the business in the future.

“It is an investment for their family and their children. We have long-term projects and have just released the latest vintage of rosé with our names, ‘bottled by Pitt, Jolie and Perrin,'” said Miraval vintner, Charles Perrin, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Angelina Jolie out for lunch with her children Zahara, Vivienne and Knox // January 27, 2019 pic.twitter.com/kPX78G7TW8 — angelina jolie archive (@archiveajolie) January 28, 2019

The duo, who have been trying to reach an agreement regarding the custody of their children for around two years now, reportedly gathered twice last week in order to sort out the details of their much-publicized divorce battle. According to the Daily Mail, they met up last Friday, as well as on January 30, at a Los Angeles office, and they where even pictured in what ended up being a three-hour long meeting at an attorney’s office in Beverly Hills.

“They’ve had other meetings in person; this is not the first,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly.

“This is part of their ongoing process to work through things regarding the kids and the divorce.”

Jolie and Pitt share six children: sons Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Knox, 10, and daughters Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, and Zahara, 14. And while they have disagreed constantly about the details of the kids’ custody, with the actress recently throwing a birthday party for Zahara but not inviting her ex to be there, it seems as if their latest meetings happened so as to ensure that the judicial process takes a more “thoughtful and peaceful” approach.

Brangelina shocked the world when they announced they would be splitting back in 2016 after being together for nine years. They had tied the knot just two years before filling for divorce, and Jolie cited irreconcilable differences at the time. The two had since been trying to reach a custody agreement, which finally happened last November, with the pair set to have joint physical and legal custody of their six children.