Bill Cosby Reportedly Adored By Fellow Inmates As He Becomes Most Popular Prisoner In Pennsylvania Prison

The fallen 'Cosby Show' star is applauded by inmates and visitors at the maximum security prison he now calls home.

Bill Cosby’s star power is still shining—in prison. The 81-year-old former Cosby Show star is reportedly a popular prisoner at the State Correctional Institute Phoenix. Cosby’s longtime spokesperson, Andrew Waytt, told TMZ the fallen TV star is adored by fellow inmates and staff as he serves his sentence at the maximum security Pennsylvania prison.

Cosby, who could be behind bars for up to 10 following his conviction of the sexual assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, has been visited by Wyatt more than a dozen times since his sentencing to the Montgomery County, Pa. prison last year. The Emmy-winning actor’s rep told TMZ that whenever Bill Cosby enters the visiting area at the prison facility, other inmates and their families burst into cheers and shower him with applause.

In addition, while all of the guards are said to be respectful of the star and call him “Mr. Cosby,” one of the convicted sex offender’s biggest fans on the prison’s staff is reportedly a female corrections officer who grew up watching him play Dr. Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show in the 1980s.

TMZ revealed that Cosby often charms the prison staff with jokes and stories about his career, especially of his days on the NBC secret-agent series, I Spy, in the 1960s. In 1965, Cosby broke ground with I Spy when he became the black American actor to be featured in a starring role on a TV drama.

Not only does Bill Cosby reportedly have celeb status at the prison, but TMZ reports that many of the other inmates and their visitors have told the former Jell-O pudding pitchman they don’t think he deserves to be in jail and they blame a “corrupt” judge and DA for his conviction.

The adoration revelation from Bill Cosby’s rep comes days after it was revealed that the former sitcom star has been offering medical advice to fellow inmates as he pretends to be Dr. Cliff Hutxable, the character he played on The Cosby Show for eight years on NBC. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Bill Cosby has been “accepting appointments” to advise fellow inmates on nutrition and health-related issues and he has even been rumored to wear a bedsheet as a doctor’s apron.

Wyatt confirmed the bizarre claims that Cosby is playing doctor in jail, according to AOL Entertainment.

“[Cosby] has regular and in-depth discussions about getting better nutrition for the residents,” Wyatt said. “Getting them on natural supplements because residents and officers have major health problems.”

AOL reports that prison staffers are reportedly humoring Cosby’s antics in an effort to avoid any problems with the elderly celebrity inmate as he attempts to land a job in the infirmary so he doesn’t get transferred to another correctional facility.