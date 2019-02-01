Meghan Markle’s Baby Will Be Born In The Same Hospital Wing As Kate Middleton’s Three Children

Meghan Markle is planning to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry in the same hospital wing where Kate Middleton had all three of her children.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Duchess of Sussex will give birth to her baby in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. It is a specialist maternity unit and has plenty of experience of royal births.

All three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were born there. Prince Harry himself was also born there in 1984 as was his brother William two years earlier.

The Telegraph reports that staff on the Lindo Wing have been asked to avoid taking holiday during April of this year. Meghan let slip that her baby was due to be born in April during a recent visit to Birkenhead, Liverpool.

A source from St. Mary’s Hospital spoke anonymously to the Telegraph. They said, ”Staff at the Lindo Wing have been asked not to take holiday in April. Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby but no one is confirming anything.”

A suite of two rooms in the Lindo Suite, which includes a living room, costs more than £6,265 ($8,200). But Meghan will enjoy every luxury imaginable while she is there. Every room has satellite TV with a host of international channels, a radio, telephone, fridge, free high-speed wi-fi internet, and a choice of daily newspapers.

Food for all guests in the Lindo Suite is prepared in a specialist, high-quality kitchen, and if Meghan wishes, she can even indulge in a traditional British afternoon tea while she is there. There is also an extensive wine list on offer, including champagne for families who want to celebrate in style.

The Lindo Wing has a dedicated nursery, so parents who need to recover can do so in peace. They can even enjoy a number of in-room services such as massages.

But the reason so many high-profile parents, including the British royal family, choose to give birth in the Lindo Wing, is the high levels of medical care and discretion that they know will be afforded to them.

There have been regular royal visits to the Lindo Wing over the years. Princess Diana toured the pediatric intensive care unit there and met with a number of sick children in April 1997, just four months before she died.

Prince William visited the refurbished NHS neonatal unit back in 2006 too, long before the birth of his own children.