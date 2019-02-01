Yazmin Oukhellou Sizzles In Sultry Bathing Suit Snaps On Instagram

TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou has been exceptionally active on Instagram this week as she’s treated her 456,000 followers to an array of sultry snaps rocking various swimsuit ensembles.

Roughly 24 hours ago, the brunette bombshell shared a photo of herself rocking a barely-there bikini featuring a colorful diagonal pattern with various shades of pink, maroon, black, and white.

The plunging neckline on the bikini top left little to the imagination while the tiny bottom showcased her tiny, toned frame. The TV personality posed in a way that flaunted her smooth caramel complexion and her flat stomach.

She opted for a relaxed curly hairstyle and a little lip color with some thick liner around her eyes. She appeared to be leaning on an ornate railing. While the background was blurred, there looked to be a pool and some palm trees in the distance.

In just 24 hours, Yazmin’s followers showered the sizzling photo with over 12,000 likes and just shy of 50 comments.

“Stunning,” “ridiculously hot,” and “gorgeous” were a few of the comments her followers used to describe the bikini-clad snapshot.

Many also took the time to ask the TV personality about the current temperatures in Marrakech.

Oukhellou also shared a second photo prior to sharing the bikini-clad photo showing off her ability to look just as breathtaking in a one-piece bathing suit as she does in a bikini.

In this photo, the TOWIE star rocked a skimpy black one-piece suit with a deep neckline that showcased her curvy bosom. The high bottom of the suit also allowed her to flaunt her smooth and toned legs.

Yazmin rocked the same hairstyle and cosmetic choices in both photos. Like the first photo, her followers also showered the one-piece snap with over 12,000 likes and nearly 50 comments.

While the flattering swimsuit put all focus on Yazmin’s body, the one-piece snapshot was a promotion for a hair care product she had used to lock in those gorgeous curls.

The comment section of the one-piece photo featured the same array of complementing comments. Some of the more detailed comments were interested in learning more about the bathing suit the TOWIE star was rocking.

Just 14 hours ago, Yazmin also treated her followers to a video containing an array of snapshots featuring herself wearing various beach ensembles. Showing some serious skin and suggestive poses in some of the snaps in the video, her followers quickly responded with just shy of 30,000 views.

As the Inquisitr has previously reported, Oukhellou recently revealed she was participating in a bikini body challenge.