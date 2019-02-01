‘The Masked Singer’: Tori Spelling Reveals Why She Wanted To Be The Unicorn

The Masked Singer revealed the identity of the unicorn to be Tori Spelling during this week’s episode. Now, the former Beverly Hills 90210 star is speaking out about her decision to do the show, and why she wanted to be behind a unicorn mask.

According to a January 31 report by Entertainment Tonight, Tori Spelling opened up about her journey on The Masked Singer, and the importance that the unicorn costume held to her during her time on stage for the new hit singing competition series.

Spelling says that she said no to doing the show on three separate occasions, but then had a change of heart after realizing that she could conquer two of her biggest fears, singing and performing in front of people, with one swoop.

The actress says that her five children had a lot to do with her decision to join the cast, revealing that she tells her kids all the time that they can do anything and be anything that the want, but that she wasn’t following her own advice, which is what pushed her over the edge to finally say yes.

“When I came to set — even though we had a dress, masks and hoodies that said don’t talk to me so no one can know who we were — on film days for my performances I brought all of our unicorn stuff, and someone was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute! You went out and got unicorn stuff.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no. I didn’t get anything. This is in our house. Like, I’m a unicorn mom! A unicorn household just exists,'” Tori revealed of her on stage alter-ego.

Tori Spelling then said she talked to the designer of the costume, and asked if would be okay if her mask and costume was a unicorn. The designer reportedly loved the idea, and came up with a unicorn ice queen concept.

Tori was unmasked after being eliminated from The Masked Singer during Week 5. In the weeks prior, NFL star Antonio Brown, actor Tommy Chong, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, and comedian Margaret Cho had all been eliminated from competition and unmasked on stage in front of a live audience and a panel of judges, which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.

Fans can see more of Tori Spelling’s former cast members when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on the Fox network.