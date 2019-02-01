‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Scrambles To Find Ciara, Leo Sets His Sights On Brady

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that the drama will be high in Salem as there will be a missing person, new seduction tactics, face offs, and more.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch has Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) struggles to find her missing daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Ciara is currently M.I.A., and Hope is getting worried about the whereabouts of her only daughter.

She’ll search everywhere for her girl, who has recently returned to Salem following a trip to get away from her problems, namely her romantic feelings for both Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).

To kick off the end of the week, Hope will do everything in her power to find Ciara, who will eventually find herself back at a very familiar place, and meet up with a very familiar face.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Leo Start (Greg Rikaart) set his sights on yet another member of his husband Sonny Kiriakis’ (Freddie Smith) family, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny and Will realize Leo has damning evidence against them.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/q4IreXlcHw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 5, 2018

Leo will allegedly hit on Brady after striking out with Xander Cook Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). It seems that the Kiriakis men are irresistible to Leo, who blackmailed his way into the family by forcing Sonny to marry him.

In another part of Salem, Leo’s mother, Diana, will meet up with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Marlena and Diana will come face to face and discuss Leo’s recent behavior and dastardly deeds since he arrived in town.

Of course, Marlena will try to be positive and hope to get through to Diana so that she will talk to her son, and try to reason with him about ending his blackmail plan in order to set Sonny free so that he can be with the love of his life, Marlena’s grandson, Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

However, since Diana is accused of being heartless and cruel by her own son, it seems that she may stay out of his evil schemes during her time in town.

Days of our Lives viewers will also watch as Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) begins to get cryptic messages of a threatening nature. Chloe will obviously be alarmed and worried about the message she gets, and won’t know what to make of the bizarre situation.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.