Justin Timberlake Busts Wife Jessica Biel For Falling Asleep Before Birthday Bash

She catches a catnap in the car on their way out on the town.

We’ve all been there. Our eyes are so heavy they refuse to stay open and all we want to do is curl up and pass out from exhaustion.

Actress and sleep-deprived mom Jessica Biel, 36, made plans to go out and party with hubby Justin Timberlake for his 38th birthday. They decided to celebrate the night before, since Timberlake was scheduled to perform for his Man of the Woods tour at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31, which is his actual birthday.

Except on the way to the party, Biel passed out. She was so tired she just had to catch a catnap in the car. Timberlake hilariously captured the moment on video. He first sang “Happy Birthday to himself, then swiveled the camera around to show Biel sawing logs.

“Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight,” he said.

Biel heard her hubby’s commotion and woke up, sleepily smiling at him.

“I’m just preparing for our big night out. Just preparing,” she replied.

Later on in the evening, Biel explained why she fell asleep.

“A girl needs her beauty sleep before HIT THE CLUB,” she wrote in the comments section of his video posting.

The couple is busy with work and parenting three-year-old son Silas Randall. Earlier in the day, Biel shared a super cute picture of her and Justin for a #tbt on Instagram in honor of his birthday.

“Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines,” she posted. “But I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, ever day of my life.”

The pair has been married for six years and it’s clearly evident that their love is still strong, sleep or no sleep. He has shared how undeniably beautiful he thought she was when they first met and how her beauty has only grown over the years, according to People. They both share a dark sense of humor and Timberlake has confessed in the past that he felt an instant draw to Biel the first time they met.

It wasn’t until they ran into each other later on when she stopped by a show during his FutureSex/LoveSounds tour. He offered Biel and her buddies a ride on his tour bus and he finally summoned up enough nerve to ask for her number.

They chatted for a while and finally, they went out on their first date. And the rest is history.