Brad Pitt Ready To Start Publicly Dating Again Following Angelina Jolie Divorce, Per ‘In Touch’

Brad Pitt is allegedly ready to move on with his life, and begin dating again following his messy split with longtime love, Angelina Jolie.

According to a Jan. 31 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still working out the details of their divorce, including custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, as well as support and finances.

However, Pitt is ready to begin looking for love again, and is said to be ready to date publicly following the split with Jolie. Sources tell the outlet that the actor will no longer let the past weigh him down as she strives to find his next leading lady.

“Brad is telling friends that he’s finally ready to put his custody battle behind him and start publicly dating again. He was so conscious of not putting a foot wrong while he was trying to get his kids back that finding a new woman was the last thing on his mind,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to reveal that things are more sorted out between Pitt and Jolie, and it’s making him want to find a new girlfriend, whom he can take to red carpet events, and other public outings without feeling like he has to hide a relationship due to his split.

“But now it’s all sorted, he’s telling friends he’s open to set-up options. Brad wants someone young, hot, and preferably famous enough to know how to deal with the inevitable heavy spotlight when he finally debuts a new relationship. He’s loving hanging out in LA’s rock scene right now so you can bet whomever his new girlfriend is, she’ll be well connected in those circles,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad Pitt was rumored to be dating actress, Charlize Theron. Rumors swirled that the pair may have been introduced by the actress’ former boyfriend, Sean Penn.

However, other sources claimed that wasn’t the case, and that Brad and Charlize actually met when they partnered with the same brand. While neither Pitt nor Theron ever confirmed or denied the dating rumors, sources have been giving mixed messages, with one story claiming that pair were spotted at the Chateau Marmont showing off some PDA, and another saying that there is absolutely nothing romantic going on between the actors.

Only time will tell if Brad Pitt will find his next great love, and if she’ll be one of Hollywood’s most beautiful actresses like his past wives, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.