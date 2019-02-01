Kourtney Kardashian Has Been Wearing Her Sisters’ Old Clothes All Week

Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly been raiding her sisters’ closets. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spotted out and about twice this week wearing clothing items that her sisters have been photographed in recently.

According to a January 31 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was seen out on Thursday wearing a sexy black cropped jacket, which Kim Kardashian was photographed in only a few months ago.

Kourtney wore the cropped windbreaker in a similar way as her sister, with a pair of skin-tight black leggings. However, Kourt’s style was much more casual. The oldest Kardashian sister wore the jacket zipped up with cotton leggings and black sneakers.

She also wore her long, dark hair slicked back into a sleek bun at the base of her hair and sported minimal makeup during her outing.

Meanwhile, when Kim wore the jacket, she had it tucked into a pair of leather leggings. She had the windbreaker tucked into the leggings and unzipped to show off her ample cleavage.

Kim paired the black jacket with some gray heels and wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fell over her shoulders. She also had a full face of makeup for her outing, including a bronzed glow and dramatic eyes.

Just days before, on Tuesday night, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out to attend the L.A. Lakers game against the Philadelphia 76ers with her sister, Kendall Jenner, whose boyfriend, Ben Simmons, plays for the Sixers.

Later, Kourt hit up celebrity hot spot Craig’s, as she donned an orange and green see-through shirt, which had her bra and cleavage peaking out of it. Kardashian also sported a full face of makeup, which included a sun kissed glow, dark brows, and a light pink lip.

Kourtney paired the shirt with dark jeans and a denim jacket, as well as black leather boots. She also had her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a tight bun. However, the look was worn by her younger sister, Kendall, in September, in almost the exact same way.

The supermodel wore the sheer top with a pair of black slacks and black heels. She also sported a red handbag and a pair of sunglasses, along with dangling gold earrings. Kendall wore a no-makeup look, and had her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head while wearing the ensemble.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.