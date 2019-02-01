‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Tom Green Nominates Two Houseguests For Eviction

Is a backdoor plan in motion?

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 is moving right along and viewers are now closer to the finale than the premiere. Tom Green was named the third Head of Household last Friday night and the Road Trip actor’s nominations were revealed on Monday. As shown on the show, and confirmed by Big Brother Daily, Tom nominated Kandi Burruss and Joey Lawrence for eviction.

Joey seemed to know the nomination was going be tossed his way, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was more than peeved to hear the news. Kandi was confused at Tom’s nominations, especially after she tried to figure out if he was in an alliance earlier in the week. The singer flat out asked Tom if he was working with anyone, and he answered her with a question asking if she was working with anyone. It didn’t take Kandi too long to figure out Tom was being shady, but her nomination was still unexpected.

Tom’s reasoning for nominating Kandi and Joey was simple. He was trying to figure out which houseguest had been given the Power of the Publicist and his gut was telling him it was either of his two nominees. By placing them on the block, Tom believed one of them would be forced to use the power, which he thinks gives them the ability to remove themselves from the hot seat. Only one houseguest knows what the Power of the Publicist is, and Tom’s guess was just based off twists from other seasons of Big Brother.

Viewers will know that neither Kandi or Joey holds the Power of the Publicist and Tamar Braxton was shown to have been given the award by America on Monday.

Just because Kandi and Joey are on the block does not mean either one will be going home. Both stars have already been on the block once and avoided being sent him, and that could be the case this time around. Discussions on the live feeds between Tom and his alliance members suggest that the real target could be Ricky Williams. Tom has had an uneasy feeling about Ricky for most of the season because he believed the retired football player is one of the smartest houseguests there.

Ricky is a part of the “Fun Five” alliance with Tom, Kato Kaelin, Lolo Jones, and Natalie Eva Marie, but anything can change with the blink of an eye in the CBB house.

To see who goes home, catch the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother on Saturday, February 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.