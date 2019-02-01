Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’ Gets Some Big Names, Including Mark Hamill And ‘Walking Dead’s’ Steven Yeun

The eight-part animated series is expected to air on Amazon in 2020.

Robert Kirkman came to TV fame after AMC took on an adaptation of his hit zombie apocalypse comic series, TheWalking Dead. Now, as Kirkman joins Amazon, his new animated series based on his Invincible comics is drawing some huge names in its line up — one of which Walking Dead fans will immediately recognize.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Steven Yeun, who played Glenn Rhee for several seasons in AMC’s The Walking Dead, is set to join the voice cast of Invincible as the main character, Mark Grayson.

However, there are also plenty of other big names now associated with the new series, which is described by Gizmodo as “an adult animated superhero show.” Mark Hamill, of Star Wars fame, is another actor also recently named on the cast list for Invincible.

THR also lists the following actors who have joined up as voice actors on Invincible: J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (Neighbors), Gillian Jacobs (Love), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), and Max Burkholder (Parenthood).

The new Amazon series will run as eight hour-long episodes and centers around Mark Grayson, “who is just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons).” Grayson then goes on to develop his own superpowers only to discover that his “father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

Invincible is being produced by Skybound, which Kirkman is also connected with. Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) will act as showrunner on the new animated series. Robert Kirkman, David Alpert (also associated with The Walking Dead), Simon Racioppa, and Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will executive produce Invincible. Justin and Chris Copeland (Ultimate Spider-Man) are listed as supervising directors.

While there is no further casting news regarding which characters the actors will be voicing, it is believed that Invincible will premiere on Amazon in 2020.

There have been previous talks of Invincible being developed into a movie. According to THR, this is still an option. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are prepared to write, direct, and produce the movie adaptation of Kirkman’s comic book series. David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst are also associated with the feature film.

The Invincible comics started in 2003 and concluded its run with 144 issues in February of last year.