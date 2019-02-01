‘Toy Story 4’: Tom Hanks & Tim Allen Finish Recording Their Parts For Franchise’s Last Film

The two stars shared their feelings on social media.

Disney and Pixar fans have loved the animated Toy Story series since its first movie debuted in 1995. It is now nearly 24 years later and the main two members of the star-studded voice-over cast, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, have just finished recording their parts for the franchise’s fourth film, which will sadly be the very last one. Now, both actors have shared their feelings about their final day in the studio on social media.

Hanks, who famously voices Sheriff Woody, posted a photo on Instagram on January 30 in which he is reading funny lines from a script in the studio. He is surrounded by various crew members, who are all laughing at his witty portrayal of the beloved character.

“We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond,” the 62-year-old actor wrote in the bittersweet caption.

Meanwhile, Allen, the voice behind Buzz Lightyear, talked about his final day on Twitter.

“Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional,” he tweeted on January 30.

“Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story…. man it’s got everything.”

The following day, the 65-year-old star of television’s Last Man Standing shared two more Toy Story-related tweets. In one post, he re-tweeted Disney•Pixar’s message about how there will be a new sneak peek of the movie following Sunday’s Super Bowl game.

Allen’s second Twitter post on January 31 features what he referred to as a “cool as hell” framed, black-and-white photo of Buzz that Pixar presented to him. The star’s smiling face can be seen in the reflection in the glass.

Pixar sent me away from my Toy Story 4 session with a cool as hell black and white Buzz picture. He looks like a linebacker. pic.twitter.com/mOOO6G7cjR — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 31, 2019

In the film, Bonnie — the kid that a college-bound Andy gave all of his cherished toys to in Toy Story 3 — turns a spork into a plaything via an arts and crafts project, and it is up to Woody and the gang to teach Forky (Tony Hale) how to embrace his new life. They also all go on an exciting road trip where they meet old and new friends.

In addition to Hanks and Allen, celebrities returning for the series’ fourth installment include Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Blake Clarke (Slinky Dog), Wallace Shawn (Rex), John Ratzenberger (Hamm), and Bonnie Hunt (Dolly), reported Entertainment Weekly.

Besides Forky, new characters include Bunny (Jordan Peele), Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key), and Keanu Reeves in a mysterious role that has yet to be revealed.

Toy Story 4 is slated to be released on June 21.