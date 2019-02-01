Maroon 5 Spotted Practicing ‘Sweet Victory’ For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Sideline Reporter Claims

Fans of the show have been pushing for its inclusion in the show this year.

Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants might want to tune into the Super Bowl Halftime Show, with reports that Maroon 5 is performing the fan-favorite song “Sweet Victory” after all.

As fans of the show pushed for the song to be included in the halftime show, sideline reporter Angela Moryan confirmed that Maroon 5 is practicing the song with some clips of SpongeBob being played on the stadium jumbotron.

Moryan tweeted a picture of the SpongeBob clip, though didn’t include any audio of Maroon 5 performing, so the context in which the song would be included isn’t quite clear.

The song dates all the way back to a 2001 episode of the show in which SpongeBob and the other characters were picked to perform at halftime of the “Bubble Bowl,” which is Bikini Bottom’s answer to the Super Bowl. The song has since become a cult favorite among fans of the show, living on in memes and reruns.

There has been a major push from fans of the show to have the song performed as a tribute to show creator Stephen Hillenburg, who recently passed away. The movement has built major steam online, including a Change.org petition that has more than 1.1 million signatures.

“As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg—the creator of Spongebob Sqaurepants—has passed away recently,” the petition read. “As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show.”

Countless others have taken to social media to support the song’s inclusion in the biggest football game of the year.

There have even been prop bets offered on whether “Sweet Victory” would be performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, CBS Sports reported (for those confident in the report from Angela Moryan, this might be a good bet to jump on before it’s taken off the board). But it’s not clear if Maroon 5 will be using it, or another one of the performers. The report noted that “Sweet Victory” could actually be used during rapper Travis Scott’s performance, picking up on a popular internet meme where his hit song “Sicko Mode” plays over a clip from the episode where the song made its debut.

CONFIRMED: @JWilliamsWDEF and I can verify that #SpongeBob WILL BE USED during the Pepsi Halftime Show! We can hear @maroon5 practicing right now. pic.twitter.com/AedPuhi4Q1 — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) January 30, 2019

While it seems there is a good chance that “Sweet Victory” gets a play during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans will have to tune in on Sunday to find out.