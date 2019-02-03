Chris Harrison & Girlfriend Lauren Zima Go Public

Zima's husband filed for divorce just four days before the couple was captured on the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party.

Apparently Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima accepted a rose from Bachelor host Chris Harrison. The two have been secretly dating for a couple of months, but stepped out for the first time as a couple on the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California.

The couple looked blissfully happy as they smiled at the cameras flashing away in their direction, capturing the two as they posed together. Zima looked stunning in a one-shouldered red jumpsuit paired with sparkling drop-down earrings. Harrison looked handsome as always in a black suit and white dress shirt.

Some have teased the 47-year-old Harrison about becoming the next star of the Bachelor. He and ex-wife Gwen divorced in 2012 after 18 years of marriage. The couple has two children together, son Joshua Harrison and daughter Taylor.

“I’ve been working hard on my abs. I’m getting ready, shaving my body. I’m getting ready, just in case you need me as the 50-year-old Bachelor,” Harrison jokingly told Entertainment Tonight.

However, according to Life & Style, Zima’s husband of four years Charles McKeague filed for divorce just four days before the couple appeared on the red carpet. Court documents cited the standard “irreconcilable differences.”

Those same documents obtained by Life & Style revealed that McKeague and Zima have been separated since March 2018, so she was on the prowl for almost a year.

A Texas native, Harrison became host of ABC’s the Bachelor in 2002 followed by the Bachelorette in 2003. He also has hosted the Miss America pageant nine times and has been the face of other televised shows including Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Throughout the Bachelor and Bachelorette episodes, Harrison is the soothing and calm voice of reason when tension runs high, the tears flow and the claws come out.

He helps the stars navigate the constant drama and waves of turmoil that tie all of the episodes together. According to Biography.com, he has a reported net worth of $16 million. What some might not know is that Harrison has written a love book, the Perfect Letter, which was published by Harper Collins in 2015.

It turns out that Zima and Harrison share a common interest: the Bachelor. Her Twitter bio touts her as a host and senior producer for Entertainment Tonight who loves the Bachelor, Bravo and “a good groutfit.” Her Twitter feed is full of tweets and retweets pertaining to the Bachelor and the Bachelorette. She is a native of Illinois.