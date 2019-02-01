Gigi Hadid Puts On Busty Display In Skintight Bodysuit On Instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been a part of some incredible photo shoots throughout her illustrious career, and has recently been taking to social media to revisit a few of them. The 23-year-old kept up with this theme with a new post to her Instagram account today, sharing photos from a project she was a part of in 2017.

In Gigi’s latest post, the model reminded her 45.7 million Instagram followers of a stunning space-themed photo shoot she did at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for Harper’s Bazaar a few years ago with two photos that were sure to send hearts racing. In the first photo of the set, Gigi put on an incredibly busty display in a shimmering skintight bodysuit that hugged every inch of her curves and left little to the imagination. The model’s brown hair was swept over one shoulder with a few locks blowing in the wind as she looked up above her, her arms stretched out to her sides to appear almost as if she was about to be beamed up by a spaceship.

The second photo of Gigi’s throwback post featured an equally-as-shiny outfit to keep up with the space theme of the photo shoot. The Victoria’s Secret model posed in front of a control center full of glowing screens and buttons while she appeared to be “controlling” a rocket with a joy stick. The brunette bombshell rocked a metallic silver puffer jacket with a skimpy tank top underneath as she propped one bare leg up on one of the control pads to her side, her glamorous makeup look illuminated by the lights from the computers in front of her.

Gigi’s fans went wild for her galactic blast-from-the-past, awarding the post more than 160,000 likes in less than an hour of it going live on Instagram. Hundreds took to the comment section as well to compliment the amazing look the model pulled off.

“You’re gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “Perfect as always.”

Hadid has been pulling a number of old photos out from the archives for her most recent posts to Instagram, including a few gorgeous shots from a spread in W Magazine that she did in 2015, which she shared to social media earlier this week. On Tuesday, the model revisited another sweet memory from her past, sharing a few photos to her millions of fans of her posing with a beautiful horse from 2003, when she was just 6-years-old.