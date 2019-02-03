How Tall Is Rob Gronkowski?

He's kind of a giant.

Rob Gronkowski, tight end for the New England Patriots, is kind of a tall guy. According to his stats on the Patriots’ website, “Gronk” as he’s affectionately known, is 6-foot-6. This makes him much taller than some of his teammates on the Patriots. This was made hilariously apparent during a press conference back in January last year. As Gronk speaks, his head, neck, and shoulders fill up the screen and you don’t realize just how much of a giant he is until his teammate Devin McCourty steps up to the podium. As 247 Sports reports, McCourty is 5-foot-10 and the viewer can only see his face because the camera has been set up to accommodate Gronkowski’s height.

His height and 265-pound weight are an asset in his position on the field. As Newsday reports, when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams on Super Bowl Sunday, he’ll be up against linebackers like Mark Barron and Cory Littleton who are shorter and weigh less than he does. Barron is 6-foot-2 and weighs 230 pounds. Littleton is 6-foot-3 and weighs 228 pounds.

“He makes a lot of contested catches just because he’s so big,” Rams’ safety John Johnson told Newsday. “If you get caught on top of him, if you’re not basically behind him, you have no shot. I’m going to have to stay underneath him.”

But, many observers are questioning whether Gronk will be able to deliver a game-winning performance in Atlanta on February 3.

Well that settles it, Devin McCourty is in fact shorter than Rob Gronkowski. Wow. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/g1cQAmhmNv — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) January 17, 2018

He’s 29-years-old, which is a couple years older than the average age of a professional football player, the Ringer reports. Gronk has had injuries and there are doubts that he’ll be on the team during their next season.

At a recent press conference during the lead-up to the Super Bowl, he seemed to lament the toll that playing football has taken on his body.

“Abusing your body isn’t what your brain wants,” he said as reported by the Boston Globe. “When your body is abused, it can bring down your mood. You’ve got to be able to deal with that, too, throughout the season. You’ve got to be able to deal with that in the games.”

This likely doesn’t quell growing concerns that he plans to retire.

New England Patriots fans will undoubtedly be hoping that Gronk can harness his height, weight, and skill to help the team win it’s sixth Super Bowl.

Whether it will be his last is still left to be seen.