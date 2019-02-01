Constance Nunes Goes Completely Nude In Latest Instagram Post

Constance Nunes is well-known for flaunting her body on her Instagram page. On Thursday, she took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback photo of herself posing completely naked while her fiancé covers her breasts with his hands.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old is featured in the nude while she poses in a desert setting wearing white boots and a wedding veil. Her fiancé is standing next to her with his hand over her chest as she touches his arm. The soon-to-be husband is shirtless while wearing relaxed jeans and black boots.

While she didn’t include a geotag with the post, an older post of the engagement photo shoot indicates the snapshots were taken in Calabasas, in Los Angeles County. The Car Masters: Rust To Riches star has her full frontal body to the camera, and she used a filter of a white “X” to censor the photo. Her head is tilted back as she looks up toward the sky with her eyes closed and her lips parted in a seductive way.

She has her left leg in front of the right, in a pose that accentuates her killer body, particularly her tiny waist and full hips. The snap, which she shared with her 280,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,700 likes and more than 85 comments within 30 minutes of being posted.

Users of the social media platform and fans of the model and reality TV star took to the comments section to share how they feel about the photo and to leave a host of emoji.

“Died and gone to heaven,” one user wrote.

“These are my faaavvv,” another one chimed in.

The California native of Portuguese descent has made a name for herself for posting sultry photos of herself wearing as little clothing as possible. Constance is also a mechanic with a passion for cars. She currently stars in the new Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which debuted on Sept. 14. The show revolves around restoring and flipping cars so that they can be traded for a better one, and then an even better one until they get a car they can work on and sell for six figures.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Constance specializes in American iron, and recently restored a classic Ford Mustang of her own.

While Constance didn’t specify when her wedding date is, a previous post suggests it will be on the second weekend of February.