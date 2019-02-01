‘Fuller House’ Cast Members Thank Fans for Support After Show Finale Announced

Fuller House has been loved by fans of the original Full House and has also been embraced by a new audience. Although the show has been well received, news broke on Thursday that the upcoming Season 5 will be the show’s last. Now, cast members of the beloved show are speaking out on social media about the show coming to an end after five seasons.

Many took to Twitter to thank fans for their support. After all, if it wasn’t for the support of viewers, the show may not have lasted as long as it has.

Candace Cameron Bure, who has played the character of D.J. Tanner since she was a child, thanked fans for their support on Twitter adding, “We love our fans.” Candace Cameron Bure was just 11-years-old when the original Full House premiered in September, 1987. When the show came to a close in 1995, fans were left wondering if she and Steve would ever end up together. That question was answered on Fuller House as both characters returned and, although they were not initially together, ended up dating on the most recent season of the show.

Middle sister Stephanie was played by Jodie Sweetin. Sweetin returned to Fuller House and, in the most recent season, became a mom to a baby girl. After the announcement that the show was coming to an end, Sweetin took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

“Our farewell season of @fullerhouse is a go and it’s all because of you guys. Thank you so so much! Without such amazingly loyal fans, we wouldn’t have been able to do this! And I promise, we saved the best for last,” Sweetin wrote on the social media site.

Andrea Barber returned to Fuller House to reprise her role as Kimmy Gibbler. Initially, Barber shared only a short tweet with her fans, but later shared a YouTube vlog in which she talked about the different emotions about the news. In her vlog, she revealed she had a lot of “mixed feelings” about the news, which is understandable. While the cast is excited to return for one more season, there is the realization that it is the show’s last season.

Barber’s on-screen husband, Juan Pablo Di Pace, who played Fernando, also took to Twitter to thank fans for their support. He did so in both English and Spanish.

Scott Weinger played DJ’s boyfriend Steve on Full House and was reintroduced to fans for Fuller House. To celebrate the news that Fuller House was picked up for Season 5, Weinger took to his Instagram account and posted a throwback photo of himself as Steve and Candace Cameron Bure as D.J.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, an air date for the fifth and final season of Fuller House has not yet been announced, but it is expected to air on Netflix sometime this fall.