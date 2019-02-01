Bella Hadid Flashes Cleavage In New Instagram Snap

Supermodel Bella Hadid is well known for flaunting her enviable figure on the ramp as well as on social media. Thursday evening was no exception, as Bella took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself wherein she was featured wearing a low-cut black outfit which allowed her to flaunt some serious cleavage.

The 22-year-old model had on lots of eyeliner, some light pink lip color, and wore her hair into some gorgeous curls. Within a few minutes of going live, the picture garnered more than 200,000 likes and 1,013 comments, with fans and followers showering Bella with countless hearts and kisses emojis and some of them also writing elaborate comments. One fan jokingly wrote that she is literally jealous of Bella’s beauty while another one commented that Bella is exotic and absolutely stunning. Another one wrote that Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) is the luckiest man on Earth for having the most beautiful woman as his girlfriend.

Prior to posting the current picture, Bella posted a series of chic photographs that were captured for Michael Kors’ 2019 campaign. In the pictures, Bella flaunted her figure in different stylish outfits, including skirts, trousers, and crop tops. She also posted a video in which she flaunted her enviable figure by wearing a skimpy black bodysuit from the label which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

Bella also posted a topless picture in her Instagram stories which featured her wearing just a pair of black jeans while getting her picture captured in a mirror. Per usual, Bella’s hot picture sent temperatures instantly soaring.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Bella was the eighth-highest earning model in the world in 2018. The article also detailed that Bella’s mother Yolanda Hadid — who was a former model as well — revealed that she has decided to say goodbye to surgical enhancements and has already gotten rid of Botox, fillers, and breast implants. She has even chopped off her hair extensions.

The mama of two gorgeous models shared a picture of herself on Instagram wherein the 55-year-old hottie was featured wearing a skimpy blue and red bikini while she leaped into the air on the beach to celebrate her newfound freedom, which she described as something that she had never felt before.

She also posted another picture on her Instagram which she took against the backdrop of the setting sun. The beautiful picture amassed more than 97,000 likes and even Bella posted the same picture in her Instagram Stories which shows that Bella admired her mother’s gorgeous picture.