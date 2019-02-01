Tucker Carlson Slammed On His Own Show: ‘I Already Think Less Of You’

The news that the state of New York has legalized late-term abortions has caused a major controversy across the U.S. Other states are now debating allowing abortions into the third trimester as well, re-sparking the debate about abortions and a woman’s right to choose.

Some conversation on the topic seems to have gone a bit far. Virginia was in uproar after Democratic Governor and pediatric neurologist Ralph Northam on Wednesday made a comment on radio describing a hypothetical scenario about allowing leaving severely deformed newborns to die.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and pro-choice activist Monica Klein had a heated debate on the reporter’s show on Wednesday night discussing late-term abortions, and of course Northam’s comments came up as Carlson asked Klein how she felt about the governor’s thoughts.

The argument seemed to escalate quickly, according to the Huffington Post, with Klein deflecting immediately to instead accuse Carlson of wanting to repeal Roe vs. Wade and return to a time when women were having to resort to drastic and often dangerous measures if they wanted to terminate a pregnancy for any reason.

Carlson kept trying to ask her to respond to the actual question, eventually having to resort to calling her “tiresome” and asking her to not be a robot.

Abortion debate gets heated on Fox News. Tucker Carlson Called Out On His Own Show: ‘I Already Think Less Of You’

Thank you, Monica Klein! ???? https://t.co/5WW5RqVYl2 via @HuffPost — Hollie Wolfen (@HollieWolfen) January 31, 2019

Instead, Klein again started in on the Republican Party’s attempts to make legal abortions more and more difficult to come by, which, while an issue of serious concern, was not exactly the issue at hand.

“Have you asked yourself why you spend so much time talking about this rather than thinking about why your party is trying to repeal Roe v. Wade and control women’s bodies,” she asked Carlson. “Right now, there are seven states where there’s only one abortion clinic. There are four states with trigger bans where if Roe v. Wade is repealed, women cannot get reproductive healthcare. This is about a woman’s right to choose and you as a man should not have a single say in that.”

When Carlson again tried to bring the conversation back to late-term abortions and Northam’s comments on leaving newborns to die, she then started in on why he would care, given that he supports the Republican Party.

Given that the Trump administration and Republicans have been separating families at the border, and that several children have died in federal custody as a result, Klein was concerned over Carlson’s continued support for them.

Eventually, fed up of trying to get Klein to answer a question that she clearly had no response to, Carlson told her, “This is obviously a pointless conversation and I think less of you after it, I have to say.”

Klein hit back with “I already think less of you, so don’t worry.”

Carlson gave up, asking her just one more time to tell him how she feels about Northam’s comments before signing off when she again pointed out that ICE has been taking children from their parents at the border.