Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Suggests New Name For ‘Teen Mom 2’ And It’s Adorable

Teen Mom 2 has been on the air for nearly nine years. Since then, the cast members have grown from teens into adults, a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans. However, it is Chelsea Houska’s daughter who recently made the observation and suggested they call the show something else now that the moms are no longer teens.

Chelsea took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal that her oldest daughter suggested a new name for the show, saying, “They should call it crazy moms since you’re not teens anymore” – Aubree.”

Fans have watched the girls grow up over the years and things have definitely changed, especially for Chelsea Houska and her family. When fans first met Chelsea, it was on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant which aired Season 2 back in 2010. Chelsea found out she was pregnant and expecting a daughter with then boyfriend Adam Lind. The couple were off and on for several years until Chelsea moved on for good with a man named Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea and Cole married on October 1, 2016. At the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child. The reality show star gave birth to son Watson Cole on January 25, 2017. Her son recently turned 2-years-old and she took to Instagram to share a sweet message about her baby boy.

Including a picture of her son on Instagram, Chelsea wrote, “My baby boy is 2happy birthday to the BEST little boy in the entire world. Thank you for making me laugh ALL day every day…There’s not enough words than can describe how sweet and kind this little guy is my baby love.”

Chelsea and Cole expanded their family again in August 2018. On Chelsea’s birthday, she gave birth to a daughter. The couple chose the name Layne for their little girl.

Chelsea has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for years and a new season is currently airing on MTV. On the new season, Chelsea is pregnant with baby Layne. While her segments are mostly drama free and focus primarily on her raising her adorable family, Chelsea has had to endure some drama due to her ex, Adam.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the new episodes of the show have shown Chelsea’s ex failing to show up at a visitation center for visits with his daughter. It isn’t all drama though as Chelsea’s segments also focus on her pregnancy with baby Layne.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 air Monday nights on MTV.