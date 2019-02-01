Larsa Pippen Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Underwear Photo

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her hourglass figure all over social media. The former Real Housewives star decided to show off her beach-ready body for all to see this week.

On Thursday, January 31, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself wearing very little clothing. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s best friend is seen sporting a tiny T-shirt and a pair of underwear in the photo, as she shows off her curves.

In the sexy snapshot, Larsa dons a white cropped T-shirt, which flaunts her flat tummy and toned abs. Her curvy backside is also on full display as she wears nothing but a pair of bright pink briefs, which showcase her toned legs.

Pippen poses in front of a mirror with her camera in hand, as she has her other hand in her hair and looks down and away from the lens. Larsa’s caramel-colored locks are parted down the middle and styled in straight strands which fall around her face and down her shoulders.

The reality star also sports a full face of makeup, which includes a sun kissed glow on her face and all over her body, dark eyebrows and thick lashes, and nude lips. She also has white nail polish on her fingers and toes.

Larsa Pippen stands in front of her bed, which is unmade, as her adorable dog is seen behind her, seemingly keeping watch over his owner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa has been posting many sexy photos of herself since she and her husband of 21 years, NBA icon Scottie Pippen, officially called it quits at the end of last year.

The pair are not yet divorced, but are going through the process after filing paperwork and citing irreconcilable differences. Larsa announced the split last fall with a heartfelt statement.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split with Scottie.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram.