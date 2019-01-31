‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Her Daughter Is Excited To Be A Big Sister

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expecting a child, but they aren’t the only ones who are excited. Their 4-year-old daughter, Novalee, is just as excited as her parents, and on Thursday, Catelynn took to Instagram and revealed her daughter’s excitement.

“Novas reaction to feeling babygirl move is MY favorite!!! She gets all giddy,”Catelynn wrote, then added in a caption, “She can’t wait to be a big sissy!!! #novalee #mygirls #blessed #poortyler #stuckwithgirls.”

Although she included the hashtags “poor Tyler” and “stuck with girls,” the Inquisitr previously reported, Catelynn is already talking about baby No. 4 as both she and Tyler hope to have a baby boy one day.

Fans were introduced to Catelynn and Tyler on their 2009 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On their episode, Catelynn found out she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, a daughter. The couple was faced with a hard decision. Would they keep and raise their baby despite being young and unprepared or would they place their daughter for adoption? In the end, the couple placed their daughter with a family and have been able to have some contact with her over the years.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Novalee, into their family on New Year’s Day 2015. Catelynn and Tyler married later that year.

Catelynn has been sharing pregnancy updates with her fans via social media. She has posted her pregnancy cravings, which included a craving for ice cream when Michigan was experiencing below freezing temperatures. Most recently, she shared that she “couldn’t believe” she was 35-weeks pregnant.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Cate’s husband, Tyler, recently took to social media to gush about being a father. Along with an adorable video of daughter Novalee, he posted a caption.

“Seriously, I may have not done a lot of things right in life… but bringing this gentle, beautiful, curious & strong spirit into the universe is something I’m so proud of & I’m just honored to be her father. Her heart is so pure & deep… I just love her SO MUCH!!!”

The couple has been sharing their lives on reality television for the past several years. The newest season of Teen Mom OG recently wrapped up on MTV. However, another season is reportedly in the works with all cast members set to return for the new season. Another hit MTV show, Teen Mom 2, is currently airing new episodes of Season 9 on Monday nights. Until the new season of Teen Mom OG arrives, fans can catch up with girls of Teen Mom franchise’s cast members on social media.