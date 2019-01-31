Michael Hirst Reveals Further Details About The ‘Vikings’ Spinoff Series

While still in development, Michael Hirst seems confident the spinoff series will go ahead.

Fans of Vikings got some bad news along with the good recently when History Channel confirmed Season 6 would be the show’s last but that a spinoff series was also in development. Now, Vikings showrunner, Michael Hirst, reveals further details about the potential spinoff series.

When fans found out that Season 6 of Vikings would be the show’s final season, they were disappointed. However, the news was sweetened with the further announcement that a spinoff series following the Viking sagas was in development.

Now, with the Season 5 finale for Vikings over and the realization that the series is closer to ending, fans are looking for more information about the spinoff series. While Michael Hirst was interviewed about the Season 5 finale of Vikings on ET Online, he also dropped some hints about the spinoff series that should get fans excited.

So, here’s what we know so far.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, if the Vikings spinoff series goes into production, Michael Hirst will be joined by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) at the helm.

Hirst has expanded on this and told ET Online that Stuart would fill the role of showrunner on the spinoff series over Michael Hirst. Previously, with Vikings, Hirst has jointly acted as showrunner as well as written all episodes of the hit historical drama series.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

While the initial reports on the Vikings spinoff series appeared to directly confirm the show’s production, it appears the series is still currently in question. It has now been stated that the spinoff series is in development but has not yet been picked up by History Channel. However, Michael Hirst appears confident that this will eventually happen.

“There’s a very big chance that you could call Vikings: Part 1 that there’ll be a Vikings: Part 2,” Hirst said. “I know History and MGM are already discussing this.”

As for whether the spinoff series will occur in the already established world of Vikings, this seems both possible and unlikely. As Hirst has stated in the past with Vikings, he set out to tell the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons. This has been achieved already. So, while a spinoff series could be set in the same era and, potentially, include locations and characters already established in the original series, it doesn’t seem likely it will be a continuation of the story concluding in Season 6.

As for where in the Viking Age the spinoff series will go, that is not likely being revealed any time soon unless the new series is officially confirmed by History Channel. When asked about the direction of the spinoff series, Hirst did reveal some intentions for it, though.

“I can’t tell you. I would love to tell you, although it’s a fairly early stage, but yes, we’ve worked out what we want to do, but I’m not in a position to say. But absolutely look forward to it.”

And, as for what fans can expect with the final season of Vikings?

“There’s 20 whole episodes to look forward to of season six, and those 20 episodes are the best 20 episodes we’ve ever shot. Believe me, if you have tears that weep, be prepared to weep them when you watch Season 6.”

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.